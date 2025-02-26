Ohio pastor accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

CANTON — A northern Ohio pastor is facing kidnapping and sex crime charges for a reported incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

Jesse Santos, pastor of Canton Seventh-Day Adventist Church, was formally charged with kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, and endangering children, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

A police report obtained by WOIO shows that police were called to a campsite in Loudonville in September.

Police said a 13-year-old traveled with Santos to the campsite. There, he reportedly touched her inappropriately and bit her.

WOIO also reported that Santos allegedly made the teen touch him sexually.

Santos reportedly threatened the girl, saying someone would kill her if she told anyone what happened.

WOIO reported that Santos turned himself in this week. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty to all charges, and had his bond set at $250,000.

The Ohio Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists released the following statement to WOIO on Wednesday on Santos' case:

“We take this matter extremely seriously and are working closely with the local police to address the situation. Our highest priority is the well-being of our members, our employees, and the public.

Upon learning of the detention, the Ohio Conference immediately placed the employee on administrative leave.

We will remain in close communication with authorities in the coming hours and days and will provide additional information when we are able to verify the facts."

