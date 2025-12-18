Ohio officer injured in ‘accidental’ shooting during training

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio police officer was injured after another officer’s gun accidentally fired during a training exercise on Wednesday, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The incident involved two officers with the Westerville Division of Police and happened during a break at a Delaware Tactical Unit training exercise.

The exercise took place at the Defense Supply Center, which is located in Whitehall.

Authorities told WBNS-10 that the officer’s firearm “accidentally discharged” once and hit the injured officer in his thigh and hand.

He was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded officer has been with the Westerville Division of Police for around five years, according to our media partners.

The officer who fired the gun has been placed on leave, which is standard for this type of incident, WBNS-10 reported.

The incident is under review by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and the Westerville Division of Police will conduct an internal review.

