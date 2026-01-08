Ohio officer arrested, facing federal child porn charges

CLEVELAND — An Ohio police officer is facing federal child porn charges after being arrested at a Florida airport.

Rafael Rodriguez arrived at Miami International Airport on a flight from Colombia on Tuesday, according to federal court records.

He was selected for a secondary inspection when a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer asked to see Rodriguez’s iPhone, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The officer went through the phone and saw files featuring minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

WOIO reports that U.S. Customs called the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and verified what was on the phone.

They arrested Rodriguez, who was facing charges of Transportation and possession of Visual depictions involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors, WOIO said.

Rodriguez is a Cleveland Police officer. The department placed him on unpaid leave after his arrest.

WOIO says that he was hired back in December 2001 and recently served in the Airport Unit.

