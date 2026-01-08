STAY INFORMED: School districts delayed due to morning fog

Local

School districts delayed due to morning fog

By WHIO Staff
School closings and delays
By WHIO Staff

The first area school districts have announced delays due to morning fog on Thursday.

The Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District and Triad Local Schools in Champaign County are on a two-hour delay.

Some area counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

