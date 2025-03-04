Ohio National Guard removes DEI content from social media

OHIO — The Ohio National Guard has announced it has removed content related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from its social media platforms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They said it was due to federal orders.

The Ohio National Guard said it is reviewing content on social media to comply with President Trump’s executive orders Department of Defense (DOD) Instruction 5400.17 “Official Use of Social Media for Public Affairs Purposes,” according to a spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As a result, certain posts have been removed or are in the process of being removed or modified in accordance with federal guidance,” they said on its Facebook page.

All military services, including the Ohio National Guard, had until Wednesday to remove all DOD news and feature articles, photos, and videos that promote DEI, according to a memo called “Digital Content Refresh.”

“All articles, photos, and videos removed from DoD websites and social media platforms must be archived and retained in accordance with applicable records management policies,” the memo stated.

The Ohio National Guard posted this statement on social media.

“In alignment with Department of Defense (DoD) Instruction 5400.17 and recent Executive Orders issued by the President, the Ohio National Guard is reviewing and adjusting its social media content to ensure compliance with DoD policies and priorities. As a result, certain posts have been removed or are in the process of being removed or modified in accordance with federal guidance.

The Ohio National Guard is committed to transparency, professionalism and adherence to DoD directives.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group