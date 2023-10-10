Ohio mother of six dead following shooting

CLEVELAND — An Ohio mother of six children and three grandchildren was murdered early Monday morning on Cleveland’s East Side.

Kentada Todd, 48, was shot around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of E. 52nd Street, Cleveland 19 News reported.

Medics transported Todd to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe page was created by family members to help pay for her memorial expenses.





