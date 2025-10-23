Ohio McDonald’s to donate portion of sales to local athletic programs

DAYTON — On Thursday, Ohio McDonald’s restaurants hosted the 3rd annual High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day to raise money for local athletic programs. According to a spokesperson, 273 schools across Ohio will earn 10 percent of all sales through the McDonalds’ app.

Three years ago, Ohio McDonalds owners and operators came together to create the fundraiser to support the athletic programs in the locations that they serve. Each McDonald’s location chose a specific high school in their area to support.

McDonald’s owner Katie Blankenship said she and other McDonald’s owners, have seen lots of success with the fundraiser in their restaurants, and has heard great feedback from the area’s schools as well.

“Our hope is that the local communities will continue to come out and support their local schools and help us make the High School Sports Digital Fundraiser Day a success throughout the state,” said Blankenship.

Each high school that has a McDonald’s location to sponsor will receive a minimum of $250 at the end of the event.

The McDonalds’ app is available for download in the Apple App store and Android Google Play store. Using the app, customers can get access to deals and skip the line by ordering ahead.

