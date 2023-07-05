Ohio man who hid sex toys at library, sexually exploited minors sentenced

COLUMBUS — A Columbus man was sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting and coercing at least three minors over six years.

Raymond Williams, 37, coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit activity for the purpose of producing child pornographic images and videos between 2016 to 2022, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio said. Two victims were allegedly offered cash and gifts to entice them into performing sexual acts with Williams.

The suspect also placed sex toys in hiding places around the Columbus Metropolitan Library Main Branch for one victim to use.

The investigation into Williams ensued when the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was alerted through an online tip. The tip informed of images that were uploaded depicting child sexual abuse on a 14-year-old boy, court records showed.

The teen was questioned who said that the images and videos were created for Williams. The teen communicated with Williams through third-party messaging apps.

Once alerted, law enforcement took on the minor’s online identity and began conversing with Williams. A meeting at the library was then scheduled where it was understood Williams planned to have sexual intercourse with the teen, the spokesperson said.

Williams was arrested by the ICAC task force when he arrived at the library. His electronic devices were confiscated at this time.

On the devices, investigators found two additional victims who stated Williams offered them cash or gifts for sexual acts while they were between the ages of 11 and 17. Images, videos, and messages were found on the phones confirming the statements of all the minors involved.

After pleading guilty to the charges, Williams was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

