Ohio man wanted for murder arrested nearly 700 miles away

OHIO — An Ohio man wanted for murder was arrested by U.S. Marshals nearly 700 miles away.

Travonte D. Griffin, 37, was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of Damere T. Boddie, 31, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Mohawk Avenue on Oct. 15.

When Akron police arrived on scene, they found Boddie suffering from at least one gunshot wound, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics took Boddie to an area hospital, where he later died.

WOIO-19 reported that several warrants were issued for Griffin’s arrest, including one from the Northern District of Ohio federal court.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) began looking for Griffin and discovered that he had left the Akron area and was possibly hiding in Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals Service eventually found Griffin walking along a highway in Atlanta on Tuesday, WOIO-19 reported.

Griffin is currently on federal probation for previous weapons violations.

He will remain in custody in Atlanta until he can be extradited to Ohio.

“Although this fugitive fled hundreds of miles away, he is no match for the reach of the U.S. Marshals Service. Investigators across the country work day and night ensuring that extremely violent fugitives like this are found and taken out of the communities they threaten,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

