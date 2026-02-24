Ohio man formally charged for using fraudulent student, military loans

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was formally charged with using fraudulent student aid and military loans.

A federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Adam Steinberger of Columbus, charging him with defrauding the United States through fraudulent GI Bill educational assistance, Federal Student Aid, and military loan discharge.

Steinberger allegedly recruited several co-conspirators, including a family member and friends who served in the military, to enroll in college courses to fraudulently obtain financial assistance.

According to the indictment, from 2018 until 2024, Steinberger and others enrolled in college courses and applied for and received GI Bill-33 funds for tuition, monthly housing allowances, and stipends for books and supplies.

In addition, Steinberger and others also allegedly obtained Federal Student Aid while enrolled.

Once enrolled, Steinberger allegedly paid an individual in Africa to complete course assignments for the co-conspirators.

The defendant also allegedly caused fraudulent federal student loan discharge or forgiveness based on alleged Total and Permanent Disability status for veterans.

The fraudulently obtained government benefits and student loan discharge proceeds would allegedly be paid to Steinberger from co-conspirators through money apps.

The indictment details a series of payments sent to Steinberger totaling nearly $15,000, with approximately $6,000 of the proceeds going to the person in Africa completing the college coursework.

Conspiring to defraud the United States is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

