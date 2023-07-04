Ohio man dies after falling back into 30-feet deep manhole

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A middle-aged Ohio man died after falling 30 feet down a manhole Monday.

The Harrison Township Fire Department in Pickaway County responded to the 3300 block of Thoroughbred Drive at around 12:30 p.m. for a person possibly injured, a spokesperson for the department said.

When firefighters and medics arrived, they discovered that a man was working on a sewer line in the area. As he was getting out of the hole, he accidentally fell back in and injured himself.

Crews reported finding him inside the hole in “heavy flowing water,” WBNS said. Emergency responders immediately worked to get him out, taking nearly a half an hour.

He was finally removed at 2:13 p.m.

The injuries he suffered were life-threatening and eventually deadly. He was declared dead at the scene.

Following his death, officials identified the victim as Terry L. Miller Jr., 34.

The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the incident.

