Ohio man in custody after police chase; reaching speeds of 90 mph

CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase Friday morning in Cleveland.

The Garfield Heights Police Department said the driver passed officers at a high-rate of speed near Granger Road, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

An officer tried to pull over the driver, but he allegedly refused to stop.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Joseph Coats, reached speeds up to about 90 mph during the two-minute chase.

Coats crashed into a light pole on Turney Road near Ella Avenue and then fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to take Coats into custody without incident.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated and was charged with fleeing and eluding.

Two other passengers were inside the car and remained on scene during the investigation.

