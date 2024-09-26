Ohio lawmakers request federal funding to help with Springfield immigration surge

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio lawmakers have requested federal funding to help with the Springfield immigration surge.

As reported by News Center 7, the City of Springfield has been receiving national attention over the past two weeks due to its immigration surge.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner sent letters to the U.S. Attorney General, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Education for emergency funding, according to a spokesperson.

Other Ohio lawmakers signed on including Rep. Mike Carey, Rep. Michael Rulli, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Rep. Warren Davidson, and Rep. Robert Latta. In the letter, the lawmakers blamed the Biden-Harris Administration for the Immigration crisis in Springfield.

“The Biden-Harris Administration must assist the City of Springfield,” said Turner on social media. “Over the last few years, 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian migrants have settled in Springfield. With a population of approximately 60,000 people, these migrants have put a significant strain on the city’s resources, including housing, hospitals, and schools.”

Visit this website to read all three letters.

