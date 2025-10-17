Ohio lawmakers reintroduce bill to ban hair discrimination in schools

CINCINNATI — The CROWN Act, or House Bill 415, which aims to ban hair discrimination in K-12 schools, had its second hearing on Wednesday.

The bill seeks to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture or styles such as braids and locs, addressing a significant issue where black students, who make up only 15% of the student population, account for 45% of hair-related suspensions, our news partners at WCPO reported.

The bill is being reintroduced with bipartisan support from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as backing from the Franklin County Prosecutor.

Students have faced disciplinary actions, such as being sent home or excluded from extracurricular activities, due to their protective hairstyles being deemed dress code violations.

Kari Bello, CEO of The Braid Initiative, emphasized the importance of allowing kids to express their personal style, stating that it helps build confidence.

The Braid Initiative, in partnership with the Hamilton County Youth Employment Program, offers a seven-week program teaching youth how to braid, providing them with vocational opportunities and even state certification.

