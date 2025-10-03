Ohio lawmakers miss first congressional redistricting deadline with no negotiations and no GOP map

COLUMBUS — Ohio lawmakers have missed the initial deadline for congressional redistricting, shifting the responsibility to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, according to our news partners, WBNS-TV.

The missed deadline follows Republican lawmakers’ decision not to introduce or negotiate a new map, despite a constitutional amendment passed in 2018 that required a bipartisan effort by September 30.

“I’m pragmatic enough to know … that (lawmakers passing a map with bipartisan support) is not only unlikely but impossible,” said Senate Leader Nickie Antonio, who supported the Democratic map proposal.

The Democratic map proposal, supported by Antonio, suggests a congressional delegation with eight Republican-leaning and seven Democratic-leaning districts, based on an average of the last decade of voting results.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Currently, the map consists of 10 Republican districts and five Democratic, reflecting a 66% Republican control.

WBNS-TV said Republican lawmakers argued that the Constitution does not require the use of voting trends from the past decade for redistricting.

State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, emphasized that not passing a map by September 30 does not violate any constitutional deadline.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission, which will now handle the process, includes Gov. Mike DeWine, the state auditor, the secretary of state, and four legislators.

As the process continues into October, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is expected to take the lead in drawing a new congressional map, with the potential for court challenges to be overseen by the Ohio Supreme Court.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group