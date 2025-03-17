Ohio jail housing nearly 100 ICE inmates, sheriff says

BUTLER COUNTY — An area county jail is housing nearly 100 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Almost 90 ice inmates are being held today in the Butler County Jail in Ohio. Thanks President Trump and Vance,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones wrote on X.

TRENDING STORIES:

The jail began housing ICE detainees on March 5 after the Butler County Commission approved a contract with ICE in February.

Two other detention centers in Ohio hold ICE detainees, according to the agency’s website — Seneca County Jail and Geauga County Safety Center.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group