Ohio gets millions to help fight opioid crisis, purchase Narcan

COLUMBUS — Ohio has received millions of dollars to help fight the opioid crisis.

This week Gov. Mike DeWine announced $100 million in federal funding toward the effort.

More than half of that money will go to the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) board statewide for opioid treatment, recovery and prevention.

The state also plans to use part of the money to buy more Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

In the past month, state and national leaders have taken steps to make it easier to get Narcan.

In early September, people could start buying the drug over the counter at pharmacies.

Narcan kits are now available inside boxes at every Ohio rest stop.

