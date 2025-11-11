Ohio Firetruck damaged after crash on I-70

COLUMBUS — A firetruck was struck while on the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in Columbus.

On Saturday, West Licking Joint Fire District Engine 402 was blocking the inside lane for crew and patient safety, according to a Facebook post.

Engine 402 was hit on the driver’s side by a semi truck.

No injuries were reported.

Engine 402 suffered significant damage and is out of service.

