Ohio families to begin receiving partial SNAP benefits

Hundreds of thousands of Ohio families have begun receiving partial November SNAP benefits, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced today.

As of this morning, ODJFS had processed $66.8 million in partial SNAP benefits for approximately 364,000 Ohio households – just over half of the 716,000 households that are set to receive SNAP benefits in November.

Because of the large number of recipients, benefits are being issued in batches.

ODJFS will continue processing benefits throughout the day today, likely completing the calculations as early as tonight.

All eligible recipients are part of the current processing and will receive their partial November benefits within the next few days, regardless of their normal issuance day.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to check their balances through their Connect EBT app, or Ohio Benefits Self Service Portal.

The latest information on the impact of the federal government shutdown on ODJFS programs can be found at jfs.ohio.gov.

