4 juveniles taken into custody after chase involving stolen cars

HUBER HEIGHTS — Four juveniles were arrested following a high-speed chase involving two stolen vehicles in Huber Heights.

Around 5:10 a.m. Huber Heights Police Department officers responded to an attempted car theft on Thoreau Avenue.

Officers spotted two silver sedans driving away from the area at high speed with no lights on.

Officers got behind the sedans and turned on their emergency lights.

Both sedans accelerated, exiting onto Chambersburg Road.

They continued to drive on Chambersburg until it turned into SR-235 in Greene County.

Both vehicles made a sharp left turn onto Sandhill Road.

One of the sedans was not able to navigate the turn and crashed into a ditch.

Two people in that car ran to the other sedan and jumped in.

The sedan tried to take off from officers, but officers were able to do a PIT maneuver and stop them.

Both vehicles were stolen sometime overnight on Nov. 11 and the morning of Nov 12.

Among the four juveniles taken into custody, one was taken to the hospital for a possible leg injury, one was released to a parent, and two were charged with Failure to Comply and Grand Theft before being booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

