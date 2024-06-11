Ohio EPA to remove hundreds of scrap tires involved in large fire

DAYTON — A contractor with the Ohio EPA will be removing hundreds of scrap tires after a large fire broke out in a Dayton neighborhood last month.

On May 21, Dayton firefighters battled a garage fire in the 1400 block of Leonhard Street.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, the garage fire started in the backyard of a property full of tires.

A spokesperson from the Ohio EPA said the agency estimates there are 300 to 400 tires on the property.

Dayton Fire Department District Chief Matt McClain told News Center 7 that eight properties were damaged in the fire.

McClain said since rubber was involved, the fire got extremely hot and grew quickly.

The Ohio EPA is contracting Rumpke to clean up the tires on June 12, the spokesperson said.

The agency’s Scrap Tire Program’s “no-fault” option will remove the tires and the Ohio Scrap Tire Cleanup Fund will support the efforts.

Every year, the Ohio EPA removes scrap tires from approximately 200 sites around the state.

From July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, the agency removed more than 150,000 scrap tires from 195 sites.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, no one was injured in this fire.

