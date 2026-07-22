Ohio Department of Natural Resources celebrates birth of 1st bison calf

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is celebrating the birth of its first bison calf.

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The bison was born in the early morning hours of July 20 at the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area, according to an ODNR spokesperson.

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Images shared by the department show that the baby is already up and following its mom.

Bison calves are known as red dogs for their distinct cinnamon coloring, which will eventually turn into a dark brown color.

While bison no longer roam freely in Ohio, the department said the herd at Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area is a symbol of wildlife conservation.

People interested in seeing the newborn and its herd can go to the Appalachian Hills Visitors Center in Morgan County. It’s open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.

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