Ohio Department of Health reports first flu-related pediatric death of season

CLERMONT COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported its first influenza-related pediatric death of the 2023-24 flu season.

Clermont County Public Health is investigating the death of a 9-year-old girl, according to a spokesperson from the ODH.

Flu activity typically peaks between December and February.

In Ohio, more than 900 flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the season, the spokesperson said.

Generally, Ohio reports between one and six influenza-associated pediatric deaths each year, the spokesperson said.

As of Dec. 23, the Miami Valley has 38 influenza-related hospitalizations, according to ODH’s flu dashboard.

“If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, now is a good time. We are in the heart of flu season, and a vaccine may help prevent you or your loved ones from contracting a serious case of the disease,” ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff said.

Flu vaccines are available at local health departments, retail pharmacies, and most healthcare providers’ offices.

If you don’t want to get the vaccine, some other effective ways to avoid getting or spreading the flu include:

Frequently washing your hands

Using alcohol-based sanitizer

Covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or into your elbow

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you’re sick

More information about the flu and flu activity in Ohio is available on ODH’s website.

