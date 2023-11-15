Kids not getting recommended flu treatment, study says

OHIO — Flu season is here, and the virus can make people of all ages sick.

News Center 7 checked the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) map, and the flu is spreading south but it’s minimal right now in Ohio.

New research shows that despite recommendations, many children at high risk for flu complications are not getting treatment.

News Center 7′s Letitia Perry reports antiviral treatments can make the flu less severe in children.

But new research in the Journal of Pediatrics shows that two-thirds with a flu diagnosis receive the medication.

“I think it’s important for parents to be aware that these antivirals exist, that they’re safe and that they’re effective, and that they may be helpful for their children,” said Dr. James Antton, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.”

Dr. Antoon authored the study, and he says that within two days, antivirals can shorten the duration of symptoms by about a day.

Perry says that Oseltamivir or Tamiflu are approved for children under the age of five and recommended for all age groups.

National guidelines say all children under two years old should get an antiviral, but the findings show that just 37 percent are prescribed the treatment.

“We know that these antivirals can prevent hospitalizations and complications in this very vulnerable age group,” said Antoon. “We know that children less than two have poor influenza outcomes compared to older children and adults.”

Perry reports that flu activity remains low across the country but is picking up.

Doctors also say antivirals can also help prevent transmission, but there can be some side effects.

“Prescribed antiviral oseltamivir can cause a little bit more vomiting than children who don’t have it,” said Dr. Antoon. “There’s a warning on the label for neuropsychiatric events. These events are very uncommon. It seems that both providers and parents seem to think they work less well than they actually do and have more side effects than they actually do.”

He also encourages parents to have a conversation with their pediatrician.

