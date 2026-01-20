Ohio daycare worker arrested after 3 children left unattended

TOLEDO — A man was arrested after three young children were left alone at a daycare in Ohio.

The incident took place over the weekend at the Little Miracle Childcare Center on Monroe Street in Toledo, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

The children involved in the incident are 6, 3 and 11 months old.

A Toledo police report obtained by WTOL-11 indicates that one of the children’s mothers called police when she went to pick up her daughter around 2:30 a.m. and found no caretaker.

Her daughter had to open the door to let her in, according to the report.

The mother told authorities that she dropped her child off at 6 p.m., but wasn’t scheduled to pick her up until 4:30 a.m.

She made the report after returning home with her daughter, WTOL-11 reported.

Officers then responded to the daycare. Upon arrival, they knocked on the door, but no one answered.

They then looked through the windows and saw children sleeping inside.

A staff member identified as Tommy Colbert, 23, eventually answered the door, WTOL-11 reported.

Officers noted in the report that he was visibly nervous and sweating. He told officers that he was in the bathroom when the mother came to pick up her child.

Colbert added that he called the daycare’s owner about the missing child, but didn’t call the police or the child’s parents.

While investigating, officers found that Colbert’s car was warm to the touch near the engine block, WTOL-11 reported.

Colbert allegedly told police that he left the daycare to see a friend; however, it is unclear how long he was gone.

He was arrested on three counts of child endangerment, but has since pleaded not guilty and posted bond.

A judge has ordered Colbert not to have contact with the victims or the daycare center.

WTOL-11 reported that the Ohio Department of Children and Youth has the daycare on a list to revoke its license due to multiple violations.

