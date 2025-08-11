Ohio couple welcomes quintuplets

COLUMBUS — An Ohio couple welcomed quintuplets at a Columbus hospital.
Betsy and Dan Santiso will bring home quintuplets — each named after a different type of tree, our news partners at WBNS reported.
Juniper, Cedar, Linden, Torrey, and Alder arrived in the world on Monday, Aug. 4.
With Betsy and all five babies doing well, the Santiso family looks forward to bringing their quintuplets home soon.
