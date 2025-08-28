Ohio Cat expanding local operations

TROY — Ohio Cat has announced a significant expansion of its local operations.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The company recently acquired an 8.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing property in Troy.
The newly purchased land, located between I-75 and Brukner Drive, will be used immediately as a storage yard for equipment.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman accused of stealing ambulance near area jail arrested after police chase
- New take on classic ride to replace Boo Blasters at Kings Island
- Annunciation shooting: Police still trying to determine motive
“This expansion in Troy is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality equipment solutions in the region,” Rob Cox, Vice President of Sales & Rental at Ohio Cat, said.
Construction of a new Ohio Cat Rental Store on the site is set to begin this fall. The store will offer a broad selection of Cat equipment rentals, as well as products from other leading manufacturers such as JLG and Weiler.
Customers will also have access to a full line of Caterpillar equipment and power systems for sale, with a focus on smaller machines tailored to contractors, landscapers, and local businesses, according to a spokesperson for the company.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group