Ohio below national average for distracted driving, study reports

A new study indicates that Ohio drivers were less distracted behind the wheel in 2025, as they tapped on their phones 7.2% less than the nationwide average.

This finding coincided with the introduction of a distracted driving law signed by Gov. Mike DeWine in 2023.

According to the analysis from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT), Ohio drivers averaged 21.9 phone taps per 100 miles, compared to the U.S. average of 23.6.

The study also found that handheld call rates in Ohio were 5% lower than the national average.

Furthermore, preliminary data from 2025 shows that traffic deaths in Ohio declined by 3% compared to 2024. This continued decrease may be significantly linked to reduced instances of distracted driving, as CMT notes that the hands-free law is impacting driver behavior positively.

CMT applied its artificial intelligence-powered platform to analyze driving habits, utilizing sensor data from smartphones and other devices to detect unsafe driving behaviors, including distracted driving. S

The study further examined individual county data, revealing that ten counties in Ohio exceeded the national average for phone tapping and handheld call rates.

Counties such as Cuyahoga and Hamilton ranked higher, while counties like Harrison and Meigs had the least phone call usage while driving.

The Ohio distracted driving law prohibits drivers from using or holding a cell phone in their hands while driving, with penalties of up to $150 for a first offense and points assessed on the driver’s license.

