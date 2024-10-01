Ohio bakery predicts presidential election through cookie sales

CINCINNATI — An Ohio bakery is gathering national attention through their long-running presidential cookie poll.

Busken Bakery claims it has been predicting presidents with a much simpler method than most political scientists, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

In every presidential election since Ronald Reagan beat Walter Mondale in 1984, the Cincinnati-based bakery has been selling cookies with each candidate’s face on them.

The cookie that sells the most, is the winner.

Since it started its cookie poll, Busken has only gotten one election wrong - the election of President Joe Biden in 2020. That impressive stat has put more eyes on Busken’s poll.

The cookie poll has recently gone viral after the New York Post shared that Donald Trump was in the lead last week and the news was reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Elon Musk.

Since then, cookie sales have skyrocketed, and Trump is still in the lead.

As of Tuesday morning, 15,823 Trump cookies have sold compared to the 4,833 Harris cookies sold. Busken also sells nonpartisan “Cookie Party” cookies, as of Tuesday they have sold 826.

You can find a location to purchase cookies in-store on this website. The bakery also ships its presidential cookies, meaning anyone can purchase a box of eight Trump, Harris, or Cookie Party cookies for $15.

Busken said the cookies will be available through election day, and they will continue updating their numbers on social media.

Today’s crumby results. Voting runs through Election Day. Current results will be posted Tuesdays and Fridays to our page and Monday through Friday in our stories. Posted by Busken Bakery on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

