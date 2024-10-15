Ohio among the deadliest states in horror movies, new list shows

OHIO — Halloween is right around the corner and many people turn to horror movies to get into the scary season spirit this time of year. A new study shows which states are the deadliest locations in horror movies.

The study, done by CableTV.com, shows that Ohio is the fourth deadliest state when it comes to horror movie death counts.

The study used the Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 Best Horror Movies of All Time list to conduct the calculations. With that list, Ohio is the location for four horror movies: Fear Street Part Three: 1666, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

In just four movies, 52 fictional deaths occurred, according to the study.

New York topped the list with 337 deaths in 10 movies. It was followed by Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, and Oregon.

The full list can be found here.

