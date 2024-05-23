Officers respond to rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics have responded to a rollover crash Thursday morning in Springfield.

Springfield police officers were dispatched just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of Selma Road and Sunset Avenue on initial reports of a crash.

A Springfield Police Lieutenant told News Center 7 that a vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled over.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that the vehicle is on its side.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

