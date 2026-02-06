Officers respond to reported water main break in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — Officers have responded to a reported water main break in a local neighborhood on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miamisburg Police were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to Rosina Drive between Decker Drive and Belvo Road on a reported water main break, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers have blocked off the area.

No other information is available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group