Officers, medics on scene of injury crash in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN — Officers and several medics have responded to an injury crash in Montgomery County Monday morning.

>>‘I grew up here;’ Family reflects on memories made at Dayton house destroyed by fire

German Township Police and Germantown medics were dispatched around 6:51 a.m. to Jamaica Road and Upper Miamisburg Road on initial reports of a crash.

Our news crew at the scene says several medics have responded and the roadway is blocked.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2024 Cox Media Group