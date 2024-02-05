Local

Officers, medics on scene of injury crash in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

German Township Police Stack Photo Photo credit to German Township Police Facebook Page

GERMANTOWN — Officers and several medics have responded to an injury crash in Montgomery County Monday morning.

German Township Police and Germantown medics were dispatched around 6:51 a.m. to Jamaica Road and Upper Miamisburg Road on initial reports of a crash.

Our news crew at the scene says several medics have responded and the roadway is blocked.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

