Officers, medics respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-75

HARRISON TWP. — Officers and medics responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 Northbound at Needmore Rd.

The two right lanes were closed on I-75 North but have since reopened. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to help with traffic control.

Harrison Township crews were dispatched to the crash at 11:27 p.m. on reports of a multi-vehicle crash. The exact number of vehicles is unclear.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information is available.





