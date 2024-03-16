Firefighters called to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Dayton early Saturday.

Around midnight Dayton Fire Department was called to the 2800 block of West Second Street, according to DFD on social media.

When crews got on scene they saw fire showing from a one-story home.

Due to the extent of the fire crews had to attack the fire from the outside.

At this time it is unknown if the home was occupied or what started the fire.

