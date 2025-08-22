Officers, medics responded to reported crash near Fuyao

MORAINE — Officers and medics were dispatched to reports of a crash near a Moraine business early Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Moraine officers responded to the 2600 block of W. Stroop Road on reports of a crash near Fuyao Glass of America, according to a dispatch supervisor.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 34 arrested after police, ICE operation at area nightclub
- Officers investigating after 22-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood
- Police searching for males caught on video firing shots
No other information about the crash is currently known.
News Center 7 has contacted Moraine Police about any possible injuries and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group