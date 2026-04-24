Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Trotwood early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting was reported at around 3:46 a.m. at the 4600 block of Natchez Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]