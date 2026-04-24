Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Trotwood early Friday morning.
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The shooting was reported at around 3:46 a.m. at the 4600 block of Natchez Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
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