1 injured in shooting, suspect in custody

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting on Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We will have the latest information on this breaking news today on News Center 7 at Noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton officers and medics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Millicent Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers confirmed shortly before 9 a.m. that there was at least one victim.

They also confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group