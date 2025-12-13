Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers were dispatched around 2:12 p.m. to the 1000 block of Charleston Boulevard on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn if anyone is injured and what happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group