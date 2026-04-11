UPDATE: Car flips over, hits porch, in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 5:45 P.M.

A car flipped over and hit a porch in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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Riverside officers responded to a reported crash around 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Spinning Road, according to a Huber Heights Police dispatcher.

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A neighbor shared three photos with our news crew.

The photos from iWitness7 reporter Robin Chinn show a car ending up on its top and damaging a porch.

A wrecker has since removed the car from the scene.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Car Flipped Over Spinning Rd Photo contributed by iWitness reporter (Robin Chinn)

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