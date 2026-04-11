UPDATE: Car flips over, hits porch, in Montgomery Co. neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 5:45 P.M.
A car flipped over and hit a porch in Montgomery County on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Riverside officers responded to a reported crash around 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Spinning Road, according to a Huber Heights Police dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 men in custody after road rage incident leads to shots being fired at Vandalia gas station
- Officers fatally shoot armed man at Ohio mobile home park
- Firefighters respond to barn fire in Trotwood
A neighbor shared three photos with our news crew.
The photos from iWitness7 reporter Robin Chinn show a car ending up on its top and damaging a porch.
A wrecker has since removed the car from the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group