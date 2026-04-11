1 hospitalized after reported shots fired at Vandalia gas station

VANDALIA — One person was hospitalized after shots were fired at a Vandalia gas station on Saturday morning.

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Shortly after 11:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to the Speedway at 830 East National Road on reports of shots fired, according to a Vandalia Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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It does not appear that anyone was struck by gunfire at this time, according to the dispatcher.

One person was taken to a local hospital with a foot injury.

News Center 7 crews on scene see the gas station parking lot blocked off by police tape, and several Vandalia police cruisers in the lot.

We are working to learn what led up to shots being fired.

We will update this story.

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