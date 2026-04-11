Officers fatally shoot armed man at Ohio mobile home park

CLERMONT COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Clermont County that left one man dead.
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Around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Clermont County dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who told them “there is a man with a gun” at the Eastgate Mobile Home Park in Pierce Township, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.
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Dispatchers said a woman could be heard in the background saying the man with the gun was “intoxicated and suicidal,” according to a release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Pierce Township Police and Clermont County deputies arrived on the scene at 12:18 a.m., and they told dispatchers that they had encountered the armed man, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Deputies said that the man “refused multiple orders to drop the firearm,” which prompted a deputy and a police officer to fire, striking him.
Pierce Township EMS arrived within minutes of the shooting and began giving the man first aid, WCPO-9 TV reported.
At 12:17 a.m., the Central Joint Fire Department arrived at the scene to assist Pierce Township EMS, deputies said.
AirCare was requested to assist and arrived just before 1 a.m., WCPO-9 TV reported.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:05 a.m. His identity has not been released at this time.
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting, WCPO-9 TV reported.
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were at the scene of the shooting well into the morning.
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