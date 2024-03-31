Officers, medics respond to crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton, westbound lanes shut down

DAYTON — Officers and medics are responding to a crash on U.S. 35 that has shut down the westbound lanes.

Just after 1 a.m. Dayton police were dispatched to the area of U.S. 35 and Steve Whalen Blvd on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that injuries were reported but there were no details on the severity or number of injuries available.

The Westbound lanes of U.S. 35 at Smithville Road are closed while officers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.





