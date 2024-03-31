Firefighters respond to reported Semi fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported semi-tractor-trailer fire in Greene County early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, crews were dispatched to the 5100 block of Waynesville Jamestown Road on reports of a semi on fire.

A Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher told News Center 7 that crews are on the scene of a fire, but no other preliminary details were available.

Emergency Scanner traffic indicated that the tractor section of the semi was fully engulfed in flames and he trailer was partially involved.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

