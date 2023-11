DAYTON — Jefferson Township officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on Germantown Pike in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched to 4150 Germantown Pike around 12:06 a.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that injuries were reported but no other preliminary details were available.

