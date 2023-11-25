Car crashes into cross walk pole, building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A car crashed into a crosswalk pole and a building on East Main Street in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. Springfield Police Officers and Fire crews were dispatched to 137 East Main Street on reports of a car into a building.

When they arrived on the scene, they found that the car had knocked over a crosswalk pole and hit a building, causing minor damage.

No injuries were reported. A Springfield Police sergeant told News Center 7 that two people left the scene, leading officers to believe this was a hit-and-run. We will provide updates as new information becomes available.





