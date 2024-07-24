Officers looking for person, vehicle connected to Riverside property damage

RIVERSIDE — Officers have asked for help finding a person of interest connected to Riverside property damage.

Riverside Police posted pictures on social media of a person and vehicle involved with damaging property at the 2700 block of Old Troy Pike.

It happened on July 16 at 7 p.m. at The Eintracht Singing Society.

Anyone with information can call Riverside dispatch at (937) 233-2080.

They can also call records at (937) 233-1801 or email police here.

