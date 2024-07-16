Officers looking for people accused of damaging Kettering business sign

KETTERING — Officers are looking for people accused of damaging a Kettering business sign.

Kettering Police posted security pictures on social media that show three people wanted in connection to felony vandalism.

The pictures show three people walking in the 1400 block of E David Road and then part of a business sign was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kettering Police.

Please call (937) 296-2555 and reference report #24-032512.

