Officers investigating triple shooting at Ohio bar

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — Three people were hurt in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around midnight to “The Office Club” Springdale Road in Colerain Township on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Two men and a woman were shot.

Medics transported them to UC Medical Center.

Their conditions are unknown at this time, WKRC reports.

It happened as the club was celebrating Karaoke Night during a birthday party, according to its social media page.

The shooting remains under investigation.

