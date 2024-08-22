Officers investigating triple shooting at Ohio bar

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — Three people were hurt in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Thursday morning.
Officers responded around midnight to “The Office Club” Springdale Road in Colerain Township on initial reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
Two men and a woman were shot.
Medics transported them to UC Medical Center.
Their conditions are unknown at this time, WKRC reports.
It happened as the club was celebrating Karaoke Night during a birthday party, according to its social media page.
The shooting remains under investigation.
