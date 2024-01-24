Officers investigating hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle struck a pole in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched around 12:56 a.m. to the intersection of E. Burton Avenue and N. Main Street on initial reports of a crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that one vehicle crashed into a pole, and another left the scene. Officers are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

No injuries were reported.

AES Ohio has also been requested to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

